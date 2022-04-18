BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.85. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

BIO-key International ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

