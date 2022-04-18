Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $576.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad continued to experience solid recovery in most of its key global markets, as well as an uptick in demand for COVID-related products, driven byspread of the new Omicron variant during the fourth quarter. Further, strength in its key product lines across major geographic regions buoys optimism. The Diagnostics business registered growth across all of its product lines, driven by a recovery of routine testing. Bio-Rad exited the fourth quarter of 2021 on a mixed note with better-than-expected earnings and a revenue miss. Over the past year, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. However, Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm registered a year-over-year decline, attributed to lower qPCR product revenues resulting from the decline in COVID-related demand. The year-over-year rise in operating costs and contraction of both margins are worrying.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

BIO traded down $9.44 on Monday, reaching $538.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,342. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.46 and its 200 day moving average is $667.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

