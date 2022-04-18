Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen dropped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $212.55 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.