Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. TD Securities cut their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.84.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

