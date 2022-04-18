Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BTB opened at $0.32 on Monday. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $5.34.
Bit Brother Company Profile
