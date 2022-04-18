Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 538,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 768,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BTB opened at $0.32 on Monday. Bit Brother has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Get Bit Brother alerts:

Bit Brother Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.