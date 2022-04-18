Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Knight by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

