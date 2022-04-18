Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Head to Head Contrast

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackboxstocks and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blackboxstocks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aspen Technology
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
99.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Blackboxstocks and Aspen Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blackboxstocks
|$6.11 million
|7.64
|-$2.62 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Aspen Technology
|$709.38 million
|15.18
|$319.80 million
|$3.80
|42.50
Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.
Profitability
This table compares Blackboxstocks and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blackboxstocks
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aspen Technology
|38.80%
|38.51%
|20.61%
Summary
Aspen Technology beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Blackboxstocks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
