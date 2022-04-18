BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 996,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2,543.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 823,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 791,864 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,164. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

