BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,717,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 54,869 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. 104,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,681. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.