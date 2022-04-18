Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
