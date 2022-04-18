Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BMAQW stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
