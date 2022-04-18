Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluejay Diagnostics.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

BJDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluejay Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,500 shares of company stock worth $80,475.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

BJDX stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

