BMO Capital Markets Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.93.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,054. The stock has a market cap of C$28.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.57.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Insiders have sold a total of 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329 in the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

