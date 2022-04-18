BMO Capital Markets Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $113.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of MS opened at $84.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

