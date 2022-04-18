Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) received a $265.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

BA stock opened at $181.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average is $204.25. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

