Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

BOIVF opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

