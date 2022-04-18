Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in March

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
BOIVF opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.40.
