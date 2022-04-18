Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $94.51 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.