Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$17.23 on Monday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.57. The company has a market cap of C$370.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

