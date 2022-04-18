Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Update

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

EPAY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.85. 17,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.64 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

