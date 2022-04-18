Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWMN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.43. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

