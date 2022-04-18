Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) versus AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Financial Survey

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.49 $300,000.00 $0.07 253.43 AgileThought $158.67 million 1.52 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Bowman Consulting Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 0.07% 2.54% 1.33% AgileThought N/A -49.87% -14.72%

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats AgileThought on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

