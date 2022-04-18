Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $1.37-1.45 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 950.12%.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 342,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

