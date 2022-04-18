Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

