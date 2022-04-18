BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get BRC alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

BRCC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,036. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.