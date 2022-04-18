BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
BRC Company Profile
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
