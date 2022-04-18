Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.00 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

BRDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

