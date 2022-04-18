Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Up 34.5% in March

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,110,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 13,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.