Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will post $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

