British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.67 ($7.12).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.47) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.97), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,197.22). Also, insider Mark Aedy acquired 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,723.90). Insiders acquired 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $852,691 in the last quarter.

BLND stock opened at GBX 521 ($6.79) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

