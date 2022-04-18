Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $672.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $571.75 on Monday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.16. The company has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

