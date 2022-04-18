Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. American Tower posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $11.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $255.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.