Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to report $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of CCI opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.35. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

