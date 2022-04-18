Brokerages Anticipate Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Diversey posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $41,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Diversey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

