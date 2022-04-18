Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

