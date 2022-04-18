Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

GNLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.25. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

