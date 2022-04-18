Brokerages Anticipate Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock worth $238,581. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.