Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to announce $75.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $74.27 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $326.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $334.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $364.35 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $910.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

