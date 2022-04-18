Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $640.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $589.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

