Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) will report $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.65 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

