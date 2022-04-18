Brokerages Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. SLM reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

