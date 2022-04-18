Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 651,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,443,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

