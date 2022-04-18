Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.52). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.89. 3,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

