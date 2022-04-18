Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.29. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.