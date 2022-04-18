Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 23,824,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,999,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.46. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

