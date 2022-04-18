Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $735.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $701.38 million and the highest is $769.86 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $691.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.