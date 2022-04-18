Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.60.

NYSE:ABG opened at $153.66 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.80.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,006,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.