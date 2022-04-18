Brokerages Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ABG opened at $153.66 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.80.
In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,006,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
