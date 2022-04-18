Brokerages Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will announce sales of $668.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $628.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -182.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $50,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

