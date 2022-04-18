Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.28. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.