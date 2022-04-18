Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000.
NYSE:BURL opened at $213.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.72.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
