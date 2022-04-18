Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $213.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.72.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.