Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.06. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.83. 4,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

